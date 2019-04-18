Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. Schaeffer.

LOCUSTDALE - Margaret E. Schaeffer, 98, of Locustdale, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Nov. 9, 1920, in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late Sam and Anna (Ashfield) Shields.

Margaret attended Barnsville schools.

She worked in local garment companies until her retirement.

She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Independent Church, Locustdale.

Margaret is survived by two sons, Earl Wagner and his wife, Gail, of Danville, and John Schaeffer and his companion, Kim Krauskopp, of Frederick, Maryland; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Wagner, in 1945; her second husband, George Schaeffer, in 1985; two sons, James Schaeffer, in 1994, and Robert Wagner, in 1954; five sisters; and two brothers.

Thank you to Joan Hartkorn and family and Kim Fagen for all of your help.

SCHAEFFER - Margaret E. Schaeffer, 98, of Locustdale. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Evangelical Independent Church, Locustdale, with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating. Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Evangelical Independent Church, Main Street, Locustdale 17945. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to www.kullfuneral.com or Facebook @heizenrothfamilyfuneralhomes.