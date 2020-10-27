NORTHUMBERLAND - Margaret H. Fry, 95, of 58 Neitz Road, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Nottingham Village, where she resided for the past 10 years.

Peggy was born in Shamokin, Feb. 12, 1925, a daughter of the late Irene (Edmunds) and Russel Hughes.

Peggy was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

She was married to Kenmar D. Fry, who preceded her in death.

Peggy was employed as a secretary for the Stevens Coal Co., Trevorton, until leaving to begin a family.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Shamokin.

Her favorite past-time was attending all of her grandsons sporting events and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Peggy, better known as "Mango," was devoted to her family.

Peggy is survived by two daughters, Jill Fry, of Upper Augusta Township, and Janine (Fry) Osevala, of Shamokin; two grandsons, Marc Osevala, of Elysburg, and Brad Osevala and his wife, Erin, of Hummelstown; and two great-granddaughters, Elle and Sloan Osevala, of Hummelstown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Laura Mae Lemon, George Hughes and Bertrum Hughes.

FRY - Margaret H. Fry, 95, of 58 Neitz Road, Northumberland, and formerly of Shamokin. A religious graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Garden of Peace, Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury, with Pastor Bob Stoudt, of St. John's United Church of Christ, officiating. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the service. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 117 N. Eighth St., Shamokin 17872. The Fry family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To offer condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.