DANVILLE - Margaret Jane Duceman, 98, of Danville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Emmanuel Nursing Center, Danville.

Jane was born in Shamokin, Feb. 27, 1922, a daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Snook) Haupt.

She was married for 33 years to William J. Duceman, who preceded her in death Nov. 17, 1984.

Jane was extremely proud of her service in World War II as a part of the Women's Army Corp. She was stationed in Albuquerque New Mexico, at Kirtland Army Corp base where she worked as an airplane mechanic. When asked about her service, she would say, "It was the least I could do for my country."

She loved to read and do her variety puzzle books. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She was a terrific cook and baker.

She is survived by a daughter, Jody Callahan and her husband, David; a son, William G. Duceman and his wife, Doris; a grandson, Michael A. Duceman and his girlfriend, Courtney; and a great-granddaughter, Gabriel Rose; two sisters, Mary Bengough, of Piqua, Ohio, and Flora Gilger, of Elysburg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph, Kenneth and John; and sisters, Helen Mae Harris and Betty Ann Cawthern.

DUCEMAN - Margaret Jane Duceman, 98, of Danville. Friends and relatives will be received at the Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, Danville, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when the funeral will begin with the Rev. John H. Shaw III officiating. Burial will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at 11 a.m. Thursday with full military honors. The family will provide flowers and asks that donations in Jane's memory be made to either American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard, P.O. Box 222, Danville 17821 Attn: David Callahan, or to ASPCA, 2801 Bloom Road, Danville 17821. Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg.