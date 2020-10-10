VALRICO, Fla. - Margaret M. Adams, 86, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at her home with family.

Margaret was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Ashland Hospital, and was raised on East Seventh Street, Mount Carmel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Adams; her husband, Frank Verdi; her brother, William Adams; and nephew, James Adams.

She is survived by her only son, Frank Verdi, of Roxborough, Pennsylvania; five nieces and nephews, Linda Mitchell, of Florida; Michael Adams, of Florida; Mark Adams, of Danville; Diane Minnick, of Catawissa; and Mary Simon, of Georgia. She also had 12 great-nieces/nephews and 16 great-great-nieces/nephews.

Margaret enjoyed the pinochle group that she founded, and played every Friday night in Florida.