1/
Margaret M. Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VALRICO, Fla. - Margaret M. Adams, 86, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at her home with family.

Margaret was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Ashland Hospital, and was raised on East Seventh Street, Mount Carmel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Adams; her husband, Frank Verdi; her brother, William Adams; and nephew, James Adams.

She is survived by her only son, Frank Verdi, of Roxborough, Pennsylvania; five nieces and nephews, Linda Mitchell, of Florida; Michael Adams, of Florida; Mark Adams, of Danville; Diane Minnick, of Catawissa; and Mary Simon, of Georgia. She also had 12 great-nieces/nephews and 16 great-great-nieces/nephews.

Margaret enjoyed the pinochle group that she founded, and played every Friday night in Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved