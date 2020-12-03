1/
Margaret M. "Peggy" Dietman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HARRISBURG - Margaret M. "Peggy" Dietman, 91, of Susquehanna Township, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital.

She was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Shamokin, to the late William and Mary (Golden) Pasukinis.

Margaret was the widow of Harvey L. Dietman, to whom she was married for 48 years.

Margaret was retired from the Arrow Shirt Co., where she worked in the production department.

She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, in Harrisburg.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Bruce R. Dietman and his wife, Eileen, of Harrisburg, and David H. Dietman and his wife, Linda, of Camp Hill; four sisters, Veronica Buchanan, of Harrisburg, Marie Stauffer, of Lewisburg, Eleanor Lashinski, of Ohio, and Helen Renode, of Bath; three grandchildren, Christina Ring, Rebecca Murlin and Justin Minnick; five great-grandchildren, Brayden Murlin, Brooklyn Murlin, Mathias Ring, Natalia Ring and Milaina Ring.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas, Albert, Edward and Jerome; and four sisters, Theresa, Anna, Isabel and Emily.

DIETMAN - Margaret M. "Peggy" Dietman, 91, of Susquehanna Township, and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 2800 Paxton Church Road, Harrisburg. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, at the privacy of the family. In keeping with current health guidelines, attendees are encouraged to exercise proper precautions, including the wearing of face coverings and appropriate social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. To send condolences or to share memories with the family, go to BitnerCares.com. Memorial contributions in Margaret's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Linglestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17110
717-652-7701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved