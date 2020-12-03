HARRISBURG - Margaret M. "Peggy" Dietman, 91, of Susquehanna Township, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg Hospital.

She was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Shamokin, to the late William and Mary (Golden) Pasukinis.

Margaret was the widow of Harvey L. Dietman, to whom she was married for 48 years.

Margaret was retired from the Arrow Shirt Co., where she worked in the production department.

She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, in Harrisburg.

Surviving are two sons, Dr. Bruce R. Dietman and his wife, Eileen, of Harrisburg, and David H. Dietman and his wife, Linda, of Camp Hill; four sisters, Veronica Buchanan, of Harrisburg, Marie Stauffer, of Lewisburg, Eleanor Lashinski, of Ohio, and Helen Renode, of Bath; three grandchildren, Christina Ring, Rebecca Murlin and Justin Minnick; five great-grandchildren, Brayden Murlin, Brooklyn Murlin, Mathias Ring, Natalia Ring and Milaina Ring.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas, Albert, Edward and Jerome; and four sisters, Theresa, Anna, Isabel and Emily.

DIETMAN - Margaret M. "Peggy" Dietman, 91, of Susquehanna Township, and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 2800 Paxton Church Road, Harrisburg. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, at the privacy of the family. In keeping with current health guidelines, attendees are encouraged to exercise proper precautions, including the wearing of face coverings and appropriate social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of the Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home, 2100 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg. To send condolences or to share memories with the family, go to BitnerCares.com. Memorial contributions in Margaret's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.