COAL TOWNSHIP - Margaret M. (Blazek) Kline, 82, of 618 W. Pine St., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township. She is survived by nieces and nephews.

###

KLINE - Margaret M. (Blazek) Kline, 82, of 618 W. Pine St., Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Interment of her cremains will follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Coal Township. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.