The News Item

Margaret M. (Blazek) Kline

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. (Blazek) Kline.
Service Information
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA
17866
(570)-648-3241
Obituary
Send Flowers

COAL TOWNSHIP - Margaret M. (Blazek) Kline, 82, of 618 W. Pine St., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township. She is survived by nieces and nephews.

###

KLINE - Margaret M. (Blazek) Kline, 82, of 618 W. Pine St., Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. Interment of her cremains will follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Coal Township. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.
Published in The News Item on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.