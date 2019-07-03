SHAMOKIN - Margaret M. Madara, 94, of 4031 Upper Road, passed into the presence of her savior and Lord Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Margaret "Margie" was born Sept. 18, 1924, in East Cameron Township, a daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Evans) Cooper.

She grew up, went to school and eventually married and set up housekeeping on the Lower Road. It was Christmas Day 1945, when she wed James Rawlings Madara, in front of the fireplace at the Madara homestead on Upper Road, East Cameron Township. James and Margaret were married almost 67 years before James died in 2012.

Margie was a homemaker, mother and also a factory worker in the Joyce Craig garment factory in Coal Township.

She enjoyed music, especially sacred and gospel music, and played guitar with her family (the Coopers), and inspired her own children musically and spiritually. She taught Sunday school for many years and was faithful to her calling as a Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. Seldom did her friends or family hear her complain, but always was a source of encouragement to all who knew her.

Margie is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ferdie and Susan Madara, of Shamokin; a son-in law, Wayne M Kahler, of Gowen City; grandchildren, Laurie Ann Kahler, James W. Madara, Jonathan Madara, Wesley Madara, Kathryn Madara and Ferdinand Madara; and five great-grandchildren; a brother, John Cooper and his wife, Delores, of Lancaster County; and a sister-in-law, Jane Ditty, of Sunbury.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James R Madara; her daughter, Linda E Kahler; and a brother, Richard Cooper.

MADARA - Margaret M. Madara, 94, of 4031 Upper Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church, with her son, Pastor Ferdie Madara officiating. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 35 S. Second St., Shamokin 17872. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.