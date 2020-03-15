HARRISBURG - Margaret Mary Suszko, 92, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living.

She was born April 30, 1927, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Babko) Macro, of Marion Heights.

Margaret was a 1944 graduate of Kulpmont High School.

She was married Aug. 12, 1948, to John Suszko, of Marion Heights. They moved to Harrisburg in June 1958.

Mom was a life member of the Garden Club of Harrisburg and had served as past president.

Margaret is survived by a son, John A. Suszko, of Harrisburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John, of 54 years; and her brother, Andrew G. Macro, who was killed in Guam, Oct. 15, 1945, while returning home from the war.

We would like to thank the wonderful care givers at Commonwealth Senior Living and Grane Hospice Care for their kindness.

A private service will be held at the discretion of the family. Contributions to Margaret's memory can be made to the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851.