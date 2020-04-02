ASHLAND - Margaret R. Almeida, 78, of Ashland, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 21, 1942, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Jake and Elizabeth Labor.

Margaret graduated from Philadelphia High School and worked for many years in the manufacturing of electronics until retirement. Margaret was a very kind and considerate person.

Preceding her in death was a daughter, Suzanne M. Bukwich, in January 2020.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Reynolds, of Ashland, and Linda Becker, of Shamokin.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses from Family Medical, Mount Carmel, for their care.