Margaret Smith
MOUNT CARMEL - Margaret Smith, 93 of 415 E. Seventh St., and formerly of Centralia, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Centralia, Feb. 11, 1927, a daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Sirocca) Jakabcin.

Margaret was married April 17, 1948, in Centralia, to Raymond J. Smith, who preceded her in death June 6, 1983.

She had been employed in area garment factories as a seamstress until her retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

Surviving are two sons, Raymond Smith and his wife, Molly Shultz. of Danville, and Robert Smith, of Mount Carmel; two daughters, Mary Ann Smith, of Smithfield, Virginia, and Margaret Rudock and her husband, Michael, of Horsham, nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sons William, Joseph and James Smith; and five sisters, Mary, Helen, Ann, Katherine and Julie.

SMITH - Margaret Smith, 93, of 415 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church Friday. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851, or the Mount Carmel Food Pantry, 26 N. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
