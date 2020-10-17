Margaret Stoschack

ELYSBURG - Margaret (Gaydon) Stoschack, 98, of 1382 Hollow Road, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Grandview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Danville.

She was born in Sagon, April 11, 1922, the daughter of the late Peter and Theresa (Midway) Gaydon.

Margaret attended William Penn High School, Philadelphia, and graduated with the Class of 1944 from Sibley Nursing School, Washington, D.C.

She proudly served her country in the United States Army as a registered nurse during World War II. She was stationed in the Pacific Theatre in Okinawa. She was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Margaret was married to Orville Wayne O'Neal, who passed away in 1969. On July 3, 1971, in Arlington, Texas, she married Joseph A. Stoschack, who preceded her in death June 26, 2009.

Margaret lived in Texas for 20 years and, in 1972, she moved to Bear Gap and settled there for her remaining years.

Margaret was a member of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Peggy O'Neal Gross, of Florida, and Susan Chesney and her husband, Thomas, of Elysburg; a daughter-in-law, Ellen O'Neal, of Texas; two grandsons, Brady O'Neal and Jeremy O'Neal; three granddaughters, Carrie Dressler and her husband, Scot, of Germany, Regina Welkie and her husband, John, of Coopersburg, and Emily Ferguson and her husband, John, of Texas; four great-grandsons, Patrick O'Neal, Thomas Dressler, Scoty Dressler and John Ferguson Jr.; five great-granddaughters, Elizabeth O'Neal, Maggie Dressler, Georgia Dressler, Charlotte Dressler and Loralei Ferguson; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husbands and parents, Margaret was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas O'Neal and Peter O'Neal; two brothers, Joseph Gaydon, and Lewis Gaydon and his wife, Betty; and two sisters, Anna Daniels and her husband, Harry, and Mary Janosik and her husband, Steve.

STOSCHACK - Margaret (Gaydon) Stoschack, 98, of 1382 Hollow Road, Elysburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hillside SPCA Inc., P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville 17901. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.