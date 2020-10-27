MOUNT CARMEL - Marguerite J. (Nicoletti) Brezinski, 93, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, where she was a resident for the last five years.

She was born June 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Emilio and Josephine (Danowski) Nicoletti, of Mount Carmel.

Marguerite was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, in Mount Carmel. She was a devout Catholic and attended Mass daily until she was no longer able.

Marguerite was a loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker who took pride in keeping a neat home for her family. In earlier years, she enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners and holiday meals that included everyone's favorite desserts.

She was an avid reader, frequenting the Mount Carmel Area Public Library regularly and was an active member of the Mount Carmel Senior Action Center.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and all the caregivers of the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community for their kindness and exceptional care shown to their mother throughout the years.

Marguerite is survived by her two children, Susan Kenenitz, of Mount Carmel, and Robert C. Brezinski and his wife, Jane, of Numidia; a proud grandmother of her three grandchildren, Jill Olah and her husband, Joseph, of Kulpmont, and Jared and Jadyn Brezinski, of Numidia; her loving sister, Bernice Hogarty, of Old Bridge, New Jersey; and a niece and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert T. Brezinski; and a son-in-law, Roman Kenenitz.

BREZINSKI - Marguerite J. (Nicoletti) Brezinski, 93, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851, or the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.