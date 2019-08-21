PAXINOS - Marguerite V. Petro, 98, a former resident of Paxinos, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Frey Village, Middletown.

She was born in Sunbury, Dec. 10, 1920, a daughter of the late George and Edna (Drumm) Eyster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Petro, in 1989.

She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1940.

She was formerly employed by the Arrow Shirt Co., Shamokin. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Elysburg. She enjoyed cooking and canning.

She is survived by a son, Edward Petro and his wife, Carole, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a daughter, Sylvia McAnnaney and her husband, John, of Middletown; four grandchildren, Robert Petro, Debra Camperale, Stacey Schutte and Kelly McAnnaney; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 12 siblings.

PETRO - Marguerite V. Petro, 98, formerly of Paxinos. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, Elysburg, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. A luncheon will follow at the Wayside Inn, Paxinos. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to the First Presbyterian Church, Elysburg, or the Evangelical Church of the Good Shepard, Middletown.