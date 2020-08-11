1/
Marian D. (Persing) Shafran
HONEY BROOK - Marian D. (Persing) Shafran, 97, formerly of Downingtown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Tel-Hai Retirement Community.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Shafran, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.

She was born in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Allan and Grace (Jones) Persing.

She was a 1941 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

She was employed by the Downingtown School District, where she worked until her retirement in 1983.

She enjoyed gardening, reading and baking. She will be remembered for her kind and generous ways.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Jean Grace Fillman and her husband, Charles, of Elverson; grandchildren, Joseph Fillman and his wife, Serina, of Lake Tahoe, California, and Addy McKerns and her husband, Michael, of Glenmoore; and great-grandchildren, Lola McKerns, Brody McKerns and Caden Fillman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Shafran; and a grandson, Charles Lucas Fillman.

SHAFRAN - Marian D. (Persing) Shafran, 97, formerly of Downingtown and Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, where friends and family may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be conducted privately at Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd., Suite 200, Newtown Square 19073. To send online condolences, go to www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 11, 2020.
