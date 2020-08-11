WEST CAMERON - Marian L. Weikel, 87, of West Cameron, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born Jan. 22, 1933, a daughter of Charles and Mabel (Lehman) Dressler, in Irish Valley.

Marian graduated in 1951, from Shamokin High School, and then married the love of her life, Arthur Weikel, Jan. 2, 1954. Marian and Arthur moved to Trappe, where they built their family and attended the Royersford Bible Fellowship Church. Marian was a Sunday school teacher and a Pioneer Girl leader at the church.

While living in Trappe, Marian also provided house-cleaning services to many people near and dear to her heart.

Upon their retirement in 1999, Marian and Art returned to West Cameron and attended Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, in Shamokin. There she also was a Sunday school teacher and assisted in the kitchen ministry of the church. She enjoyed serving in the church and her community and was active in the majority of church events. Marian also worked as a ticket seller for Knoebels Amusement Resort for the past 16 years.

Marian was a beloved wife, mother, Mem-mem, sister and aunt to family and extended family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family, being challenged by sudoku, stamp collecting, gardening, baking, making chicken-pot-pie and rice pudding for her family, listening to gospel music and sitting on her front porch swing with "Pappy."

Marian is survived by her husband, Arthur; four daughters, Joyce Kitelinger, of Shamokin, Nancy Ruoff (Otto), of Audubon, Sharon Hoffman (Albert), of West Cameron, and Lori Long (Brian), of Trappe; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Norma Horne (Donald), of Elysburg, Paul Dressler (Judy), of Shamokin, Donald Dressler (Jayne), of Souderton, and Donna White (Rick), of Sunbury; and many nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Claude A. Weikel; and a brother, James C. Dressler.

Family will receive visitation of friends and family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin. COVID-19 regulations and guidelines will be in place; masks and social distancing must be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the address listed above. Viewing, memorial service and internment will be private for immediate family members.