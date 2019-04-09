Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Rosini Taylor.

LANCASTER - Marianne Rosini Taylor, 47, of Lancaster, and formerly of Coal Township, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home.

TAYLOR - Marianne Rosini Taylor, 47, of Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with Rev. Steven Frenier, O.F.M., Conv., as celebrant. Interment of her cremains will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. There will not be a visitation. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Marianne's name to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, C/O Development Office, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.