1/
Marie A. Narcavage
1929 - 2020
MOUNT CARMEL - Marie A. Narcavage, 90, of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday evening, July 23, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Aug. 4, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Lapinski) Trocki.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

On Aug. 5, 1950, in the former Our Mother of Consolation Church, in Mount Carmel, she married Edward G. "Duke" Narcavage, who preceded her in death April 30, 2005.

Marie was employed by Northumberland County as a cook and at Mountain View Manor until her retirement.

She was a member of the former Holy Cross Church, Mount Carmel, and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the altar and rosary societies of the parish. She, along with her late husband, hosted rosary prayer groups for many years.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Bagdonas and her husband, Frank, of Beaufort, North Carolina, and Judith Hooper and her husband, Dan, of Mount Carmel; two sons, Joseph Narcavage and his wife, Sharon, of Greencastle, and Edward Narcavage and his wife, Linda, of Mount Carmel; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were her daughter, Celine Matalavage; two sisters, Regina Mattey and Gertrude Savitski; and three brothers, Ray, Joseph and Francis Trocki.

NARCAVAGE - Marie A. Narcavage, 90, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to you Mary and your family. I know you will miss your Mom very much.
Beverly Meredith Stewart
Friend
