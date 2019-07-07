MOUNT CARMEL - Marie Cuff, 89, formerly of 136 W. Seventh St., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was a recent resident of Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

She was born in Atlas, Dec. 15, 1929, a daughter of the late Samuel and Della (Miller) Wislock.

She graduated from Mount Carmel Township High School.

On Sept. 24, 1960, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, she married Joseph Cuff, who preceded her in death in 2004.

Marie was a member of St. Michaels Russian Orthodox Church in Mount Carmel.

Marie is survived by three nephews, Robert Wislock and his wife, Kathleen, of Shamokin, Gregory Wislock and his wife, Tammy, of Danville, and Paul Wislock, of Mount Carmel; four great-nieces, a great-nephew; and three great-greatnieces.

Along with her husband and parents, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cuff; a sister, Mary Cuff; and two brothers, John Wislock and Paul Wislock.

CUFF - Marie Cuff, 89, of 139 W. Seventh St, Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held Saturday at St. Michaels Russian Orthodox Church, 131 N. Willow St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ignatius Hunter officiating. Burial will be held following the service in St. Michaels Russian Orthodox Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 8 to 10:15 a.m. in the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michaels Russian Orthodox Church, 131 N. Willow St., Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com