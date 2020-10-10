Marie Ficca

CARLISLE - Marie (Bodnar) Ficca, 92, entered into eternal life Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.

Marie was born in Ashland, Sept. 21, 1928, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Bodnar.

Marie was a proud graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School and attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia.

On Feb. 29, 1948, Marie married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Ficca, who preceded her in death in 2016. Together they shared 67 years of marriage.

Marie was an active and longtime member of Divine Redeemer Church and the Catholic Women's Conference.

Marie was a wonderful cook and used this gift to prepare many memorable meals for the church.

Marie is survived by two daughters, Marie Coyne and her husband, Robert, of Mechanicsburg, and Jillian Hammond, of Mount Carmel; two sons, Robert Ficca, of Kulpmont, and Joseph Ficca and his wife, Michelle, of Danville; four grandsons, Daniel Coyne and his wife, Jennifer, Robert Ficca, Ian Ficca and Jordan Ficca and his wife, Valerie; four granddaughters, Erin Merichko and her husband, Timothy, Cara Sawyer, Maura Corbett and her husband, Joseph, and Caitlin Conklin and her husband, Timothy; seven great-grandsons, Joseph Coyne, Patrick Coyne, Jack Coyne, Murphy Coyne, Jude Sawyer, Owen Corbett and Declan Corbett; four great-granddaughters, Amelia Merichko, Alice Sawyer, Lucia Sawyer and Ryan Mary Corbett; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Ficca and Christopher Ficca; a granddaughter, Amy Ficca; a great-grandson, James P. Corbett; and two brothers, Thomas Bodnar and Michael Bodnar (infant).

###

FICCA - Marie B. (Bodnar) Ficca, 92, of Carlisle. A funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville 17028 or Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel 17851. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family,go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.