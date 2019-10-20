MECHANICSBURG - Marie Joanne (Alexander) Alba, 85, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Atlas, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Messiah Village.

She was born Dec. 19, 1933, in Atlas, a daughter of the late Fred and Margaret (Moffa) Alexander.

Marie had worked in the family business, Fred J. Alexander Construction, as well as for Geisinger Hospital in Danville and for Mount Carmel Township as an executive secretary and business manager. Marie's very social nature led her to be a "social organizer" wherever she was, including neighborhoods, churches and for other groups.

She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed cooking and entertaining, loved music and going dancing, and was an avid Steelers fan. Most important, however, was the pride and joy she took from her fondest role as an actively involved mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed sharing special moments with her family while at the beach.

Surviving is her daughter, Jolene Cocciardi and her husband, Joseph; her son, Fred Alba and his wife, Kathy; her daughter, Janet Reese; and her daughter, Margaret Madden and her husband, George. She was Mam-Mam to Daniel and Rubi, Steven and Meryem, Joey and Anton, Jeffrey and Jillian, Jennifer and Jarryd, Gregory and Cara, Stephanie, Alexandra, Lauren, Lizz and Patrick, and to her great-granddaughter, Sawyer.

Marie was preceded in death earlier this year by her beloved husband of 65 years, Francesco Joseph "Frank" Alba. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Flo Basso, and Alex and Albert Alexander.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 1 Peter Drive, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a visitation immediately preceding the Mass from 9 to 11 a.m. A private burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg 17110. To sign the online guest book, go to www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.