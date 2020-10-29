COAL TOWNSHIP - Marie J. Casper, 96, of Overlook Ridge, Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at The Gardens at Millville.

She was born April 22, 1924, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Rakoski) Janaskie. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

Marie attended the former St. Anthony's Elementary School, in Ranshaw, and the former Coal Township High School.

On June 22, 1946, in the former St. Anthony's Church, Ranshaw, she married Daniel Casper. Her husband preceded her in death Oct. 10, 1977.

Until her retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.

Marie was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, the Shamokin/Coal Township Senior Action Center and the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering at the Mountain View nursing center.

Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Casper, of The Gardens at Millville; nieces and nephews; and her good friend and caregiver, Gloria Saladonis, of Ranshaw.

CASPER - Marie J. Casper, 96, of Overlook Ridge, Coal Township. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be private. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.