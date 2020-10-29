1/
Marie J. Casper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COAL TOWNSHIP - Marie J. Casper, 96, of Overlook Ridge, Coal Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at The Gardens at Millville.

She was born April 22, 1924, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Rakoski) Janaskie. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

Marie attended the former St. Anthony's Elementary School, in Ranshaw, and the former Coal Township High School.

On June 22, 1946, in the former St. Anthony's Church, Ranshaw, she married Daniel Casper. Her husband preceded her in death Oct. 10, 1977.

Until her retirement, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.

Marie was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, the Shamokin/Coal Township Senior Action Center and the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering at the Mountain View nursing center.

Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Casper, of The Gardens at Millville; nieces and nephews; and her good friend and caregiver, Gloria Saladonis, of Ranshaw.

CASPER - Marie J. Casper, 96, of Overlook Ridge, Coal Township. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be private. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved