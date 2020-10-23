JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Marie Jean Cwalina, 96, entered peacefully into rest Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marie was born July 16, 1924, a native of Coal Township, having made Jacksonville, Florida, her recent home.

Marie was a 1943 graduate of Coal Township High School and enjoyed attending her class reunions.

She was formerly employed as a quality control examiner at the Arrow Shirt Co., in Shamokin, from which she retired after a lifetime career.

She was a devout Catholic member of the former St. Stephen's parish and recently the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, in Coal Township.

Marie enjoyed many different activities including cooking, crocheting, traveling and celebrating with her extended family. She loved sharing memories of family gatherings, her time as a dental hygenist, baking in the kitchen at St. Stephen's School and making pierogies for church events. Her effervescent smile and soft hugs warmed every family wedding, birthday, baptism, graduation and holiday gathering.

Survivors include two sons, Tom (Judy) Cwalina, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Andy (Jan) Cwalina, of Aiken, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Kristin (Gregg) Pitts, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Kara (Eric) Strickland, of El Portal, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Kristopher Pitts and Darian (Julian) Scites; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends in both Pennsylvania and Florida.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Albin; her parents, Stanley and Catherine Sawicki; and a brother, Stanley, who died in childhood.

CWALINA - Marie Jean Cwalina, 96, of Jacksonville, Florida, and formerly of Coal Township. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date when pandemic conditions diminish. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 863 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township 17866.