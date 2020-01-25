MOUNT CARMEL - Marie Kobi, 92, of Mount Carmel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin, Dec. 16, 1927, her mother's birthday. Marie was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Knovich) Chervanick.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1946.

Marie married Joseph Kobi, of Mount Carmel, in May 1949.

Marie was a born again Christian and a member of Hope Community Church in Mount Carmel. Throughout her life she taught primary, junior, preteen and adult Sunday school classes and enjoyed participating in daily vacation Bible school.

Marie worked with her husband in the family grocery store, Kobi's Market. She played a key role making and delivering the locally famous "Kobi hoagie" throughout the coal region. In later years, she was employed by Family Medical Support Services as a companion and aide to elderly clients.

Marie was an avid reader and poet who composed more than 100 poems as a member of the National Society of Poets. She was also known as "the card lady" because she sent out hundreds of cards and poems annually to her friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 70 years, Joseph; and two children, a son, U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Kobi, (retired) and his wife, Katharine, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a daughter, JoAnn Siegel, of Tampa, Florida; four grandchildren, Kaia Tingley, Mathew Siegel, Maxine Angel and Nate Siegel; and nine great-grandchildren, Silas and Alanna Tingley, Molly and Emily Siegel, Aviva, Dahlia, Mordechai and Eliyahu Angel and Grace Siegel.

KOBI - Marie Kobi, 92. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with Pastor Daniel Renno officiating. In lieu of ?owers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hope Community Church, 551 W. Fourth St., Mount Carmel 17851 or the Mount Carmel Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.