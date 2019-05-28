PAXINOS - Marie Kotkoskie, 86, of 2958 Irish Valley Road, Paxinos, died in her residence with her family her by side

Marie was born on July 9, 1932, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of Michael and Martha (Bekech) Krevitski.

She was a 1950 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

On Sept. 7, 1957, she married Thomas Kotkoskie in SS Peter and Paul Church, Mount Carmel. She and her husband were longtime residents of Irish Valley.

Marie was an employee of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a labor inspector.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, and loved going to the casinos and attending auctions.

In addition to her husband, Thomas, she is survived by three daughters, Linda Kotkoskie, of New York City, Louise and her husband, Richard Jones, of Clifton Springs, New York, and Lois Kotkoskie, of Hopewell, New Jersey; a son, Thomas Kotkoskie and his wife, Kimberly, of Burnt Hills, New York; four grandchildren, Lauren Jones, Haley (Jones) Biddanda, Anya Kotkoskie and Thomas Kotkoskie; sister-in-law, Theresa Krevitski; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John Kersten, Michael Krevitski and Joseph Kersten.

A religious funeral service with a Franciscan Friar from Mother Cabrini will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment of her cremains will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elysburg Fire Co., Ralpho Fire Co. or the Stonington Fire Co.