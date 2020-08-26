ELYSBURG - Marie L. George, 97, of Elysburg, passed away at her home Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She was born in Ralpho Township, Nov. 4, 1922, a daughter of the late Leroy and Helen (Swank) Lerch.

Marie was a graduate of Mount Carmel schools.

She worked as a secretary for Merck Corp. until her retirement.

She was a member of Elysburg United Methodist Church.

Marie is survived by a sister, Phyllis Fertig, of Waynesboro; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy George; a son, Larry; and a sister, Fay Jonkus.

