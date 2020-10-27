COAL TOWNSHIP - Marie L. Yucha, 68, of 1771 Tioga St., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

She was born in Shamokin, May 5, 1952, a daughter of the late Robert and Constance (Rossi) Kulick.

She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.

On March 6, 1976, in Atlas, Marie married Gregory Yucha, who survives.

She worked at Mount Carmel Area School District as a secretary, but most will remember Marie from her many years at McDonald's and Burger King.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, in Shamokin.

Marie lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed bowling, live music, dancing, trips to the Jersey shore, playing the slots and beating her husband at pinochle. Most of all, Marie loved spending time with her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by two sons, Eric Yucha and his wife, Danice, of Texas, and Robert Yucha and his wife, Sarah, of California; a daughter, Carrie Shuey and her husband, Kyle, of Kulpmont; three grandsons, Ayden Shuey, Jaxon Zimmerman and Ryker Shuey; a granddaughter, Yvonna Yucha; a sister, Kathy McLaughlin and her husband, Bob; a brother-in-law, Dennis Yucha and his wife, Sherry; two sisters-in-law, Christine Coleman and Mary Anne Barsh; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gregg Yucha and Craig Yucha; three brothers-in-law, Matthew Yucha and his wife, Violet "Bonnie," John Coleman and Robert Barsh.

YUCHA - Marie L. Yucha, 68, of 1771 Tioga St., Coal Township. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.