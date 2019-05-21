LAVELLE - Marie T. Lucas, 90, of Lavelle, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

She was born in Girardville, Aug. 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Rice) Beneshunas.

She attended St. Vincent's High School in Girardville.

Marie was an active member of Christ Congregational UCC in Ft. Springs. She was a member of the Fountain Springs Fire Co., holding the office of treasurer for 42 years for the Ladies Auxiliary, running bingo and cooking food for many functions throughout the years.

Preceding her in death were three sisters and four brothers: Connie Sheuren, Dorothy McGurl, Anna Debuski and Albert, Edward, Joseph and Anthony Beneshunas.

Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie, wife of David Kessler, of Lavelle; a son, Larry, husband of Janine Lucas, of Ft. Springs; three grandchildren, James, Jonathan and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Kailee, Brandon and Reagan.

###

LUCAS - Marie T. Lucas, 90, of Lavelle. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday at Christ Congregational UCC, Ft. Springs. A viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Ft. Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Congregational Church, Broad Street, Ashland 17921; Ft. Springs Fire Co., 1 Fountain St., Ft. Springs 17921 or the Lavelle Fire Co., 409 Main St., Lavelle 17943. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Go to www.kullfuneral.com.