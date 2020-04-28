MILTON - Marilyn L. (Yost) (Cranmer) Lenig, 79, of Milton, and formerly of McEwensville and Shamokin, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg.

She was born in Muncy, Jan. 10, 1941, a daughter of the late Warren L. and Sara L. (Kitchen) Yost.

Marilyn was a 1959 graduate of Warrior Run High School.

She was married to the late James W. Cranmer and the late Earl D. Lenig.

She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Coal Township.

Marilyn is survived by two sons, Dale A. Cranmer, of Lansdowne, and Robert C. Cranmer, of Coal Township; a grandson, Curtis J. Cranmer, of Elysburg; a brother, Dio M. Yost, of Conneaut Lake; and a niece and caregiver, Amy (Yost) Pauling, of Milton.

Marilyn was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack R. Yost, Bernard D. Yost, Paul I. Yost, Max L. Yost and Fred L. Yost.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.