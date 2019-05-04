COAL TOWNSHIP - Marilyn Sherman, 77, of 101 N. Ash St., Apt. 810, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her family at her side.

She was born in Coal Township, Dec. 16, 1941, a daughter of the late Harry and Larue (Weaver) Wetzel.

She went to Shamokin High School.

On March 14, 1961, she married the late Timothy Sherman.

Marilyn was a member of Zion Methodist Church.

Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Tammie Broscious and her husband, David, of Shamokin, and Bonnie Sherman, of California; a sister, Carol Teats, of Coal Township; a niece, Cathy Richenback, of Coal Township; and many cousins.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

