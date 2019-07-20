SUNBURY - Marion Aucker, 93, of Sunbury and formerly of Montandon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Riverwoods in Lewisburg.

She was born in Irish Valley, July 22, 1925, a daughter of the late Charles and Alberta (Orner) Persing. She was born in the family home that was under construction at that time.

She married William Aucker, of Port Trevorton, April 14, 1951. He preceded her in death in 2015.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1944.

She worked for various stores and in home care for elderly persons. She was also a seamstress.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Northumberland.

She is survived by four children. Gregory Aucker and his wife, Connie, of New Columbia, Kathy Steiner and her husband, Charles, of Mount Holly Springs, SuAnn Hinkle and her husband, Jeff, and Robert Aucker, both of Northumberland; seven grandchildren, Corey Aucker, Kelly Aucker, Jamie Fegley and her husband, Jack, Justina Hinkle, Amanda Hertzer and her husband, Rusty, Jason Aucker and his wife, Jesse, and Jacklyn Aucker and her wife, Bobbi; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded on death by two brothers, Edward and Carl; and by a sister, Florence Schlegel.

AUCKER - Marion Aucker, 93, of Sunbury and formerly Montandon. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Evangelical Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg 17837.