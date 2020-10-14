BAY CITY, Mich. - Marion Chase, 97, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Bay City, Michigan.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Feb. 2, 1923, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Barnes) Wilkinson and stepmother, Margaret Wilkinson.

For 62 wonderful years, she was the wife of the late Warren R. Chase, who died in 2008.

She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a faithful church member, walker, piano player, volunteer and caring friend to many across America.

Marion is survived by her sister, Margaret Wightman; and daughters, Mary Diane (LeeRoy) Hayden-Frank, Nancy Van Mastrigt, and Peggy (Alan) Colestock; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, George and David Wilkinson; and sons-in-law, Arlan Hayden and Case Van Mastrigt.

CHASE - Marion Chase, 97, of Bay City, Michigan. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary and arrangement information may be found at www.casefuneralhome.com.