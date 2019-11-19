MOUNT CARMEL - Marion J. Lambert, 78, of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Ashland on November 16, 1940, the daughter of the late Adam Addison and Loretta (Long) Williams.

Marion worked at Buchans Looseleaf for 14 years, and later she also really enjoyed working as a babysitter. She loved to knit and crochet, and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Ringtown.

Along with her parents, Marion was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Williams.

Surviving are a son, Merle Lambert Jr., husband of Barbara Phares-Lambert, of Romney, West Virginia; a sister, Carol Nutter, of Quinwood, West Virginia; an adopted brother, Addison Williams, of Mount Carmel; grandchildren, Merle Lambert III and Kelly Shaffer; and nieces and nephews, Bret, Stephanie, Debbie, Michael, Danny, and John.

LAMBERT - A service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Ringtown, and interment with graveside service to follow at 3:30 PM at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Elder Bruce Shuler officiating. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements.