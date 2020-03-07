WATSONTOWN - Marion M. Obniski, 89, of 245 E. Eighth St., died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Nanticoke, April 2, 1930, a daughter of the late James and Anna (Graboski) Dillon. She was raised in the Nanticoke area.

Marion was married May 9, 1975, in New Jersey, to Chester J. Obniski, who preceded her in death Nov. 8, 2016.

She was employed in the local garment factory.

Marion had been in poor health for a number of years, residing at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, where she received constant and caring attention.

She is survived by nieces and nephews and had several siblings from the Nanticoke area.

There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, along side her husband, Chester. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.