KULPMONT - Mark Adzema, 45, of 1257 Poplar St., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Mark was born in Danville, June 14, 1975, a son of Dianne (Scicchitano) Adzema, who survives and resides in Mount Carmel, and the late Edward N. Adzema.

He was a 1994 graduate of Mount Carmel Junior-Senior High School.

Mark worked in construction and was a member of the Laborers International Union of North America Local 158, Harrisburg, since 1994, and Local 57, Philadelphia.

On June 29, 2002, in Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, he married the former Candice Boylan who survives.

Mark was a loyal man and loved nothing more than spending time with his wife and kids and coaching his sons' wrestling matches. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, loved hanging out with his friends and making people laugh.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are three children, Luke, Jacob and Talia Adzema, all of Kulpmont; a sister, Kelly Conches, of Natalie; a niece, Taylor Conches; a nephew, Michael Conches; his mother-in-law, Barbara Boylan, of Kulpmont; and uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

ADZEMA - Mark Adzema, 45, of 1257 Poplar St., Kulpmont. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko officiating. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Candice Adzema, 1257 Poplar St., Kulpmont 17834 for the children's trust fund. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.