SUNBURY - Mark Austin Smith, 55, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, near his home on Hollow Road.

He was born on August 22, 1963, in Sunbury.

Mark was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and NCAA Business School, Natalie, with a major in computers.

He was a veteran of the Army.

He had been employed at Young Door, and Structures Manufacturing.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and he loved the outdoors. He loved his farm and loved to garden and spend time with his friends playing horseshoes and camping. He also enjoyed nice long walks and rides with his dog Diesel. He always was the light of the party and always brought happiness to everyone.

He was always a shoulder to cry on and always wanted to help when it was needed.

He is survived by two sons, Josh and Dalton Smith; and two daughters, Danielle and Jade Smith; and six grandchildren. His is also survived by his companion of 13 years, Dona Weikel, and her three daughters, Ashley, Brittany and Courtney.

He was preceded by the death of his mother, Janet; and a brother, Scott.