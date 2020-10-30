KULPMONT - Dr. Mark Dennis Larson, 71, of Kulpmont, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Bloomsburg. He spent the last week of his life enjoying the care and support of his family.

He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 6, 1949, a son of the late Henry and Jane (Applegate) Larson.

Mark earned his Ph.D in labor relations from Ohio State University. He worked in academia for most of his career, first at Ohio State and, later, at Texas Tech, Ohio University and Bloomsburg University.

He looked like Santa Claus, and worked as a professional Santa for decades in locations across Pennsylvania, including as a skiing Santa at Big Boulder/Jack Frost Ski Resort. He loved music and the Allman Brothers were his favorite live performers.

Mark was a life-long Democrat, so please honor him by voting on Tuesday.

Mark is survived by his wife, the former Pamela Paddock; and his four children and their spouses, Christopher Larson and his wife, Anna, of Coatesville, and Joshua Larson, and his wife, Lynne, and grandson, Leo, of Salt Lake City, Elizabeth Larson and her husband, Jeff Lewis, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Virginia Motyka and her husband, John, of Kulpmont.

The family would like to thank the staff in the LIFE Geisinger program.

