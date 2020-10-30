1/
Dr. Mark Dennis Larson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KULPMONT - Dr. Mark Dennis Larson, 71, of Kulpmont, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Bloomsburg. He spent the last week of his life enjoying the care and support of his family.

He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 6, 1949, a son of the late Henry and Jane (Applegate) Larson.

Mark earned his Ph.D in labor relations from Ohio State University. He worked in academia for most of his career, first at Ohio State and, later, at Texas Tech, Ohio University and Bloomsburg University.

He looked like Santa Claus, and worked as a professional Santa for decades in locations across Pennsylvania, including as a skiing Santa at Big Boulder/Jack Frost Ski Resort. He loved music and the Allman Brothers were his favorite live performers.

Mark was a life-long Democrat, so please honor him by voting on Tuesday.

Mark is survived by his wife, the former Pamela Paddock; and his four children and their spouses, Christopher Larson and his wife, Anna, of Coatesville, and Joshua Larson, and his wife, Lynne, and grandson, Leo, of Salt Lake City, Elizabeth Larson and her husband, Jeff Lewis, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Virginia Motyka and her husband, John, of Kulpmont.

The family would like to thank the staff in the LIFE Geisinger program.

LARSON - Dr. Mark Dennis Larson, 71, of Kulpmont. Friends may remember Mark with a contribution to either Planned Parenthood, Attn. Development, 1144 Locust St., Philadelphia 19107, or National Public Radio, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston 18640. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Dean W. Kriner Inc., Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean W Kriner Inc Funeral Home & Cremation Service
325 Market St
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
(570) 784-0660
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved