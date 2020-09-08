MAHANOY CITY - Mark James Hoffman, 56, of Mahanoy City, and formerly of Aristes, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 3, 2020, at Cedar Crest Hospital, Allentown.

He was born June 23, 1964, in Ashland, the son of the late Vincent A. Hoffman and Margaret Hoffman Lewullis and William Charles Lewullis Sr.

Mark was a 1982 graduate of North Schuylkill Junior-Senior High School, Fountain Springs. He was an outstanding athlete in wrestling, football and track. He was captain of the wrestling and football teams in his senior year, and was a district and regional wrestling champion.

In 2014, he was the recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal, given to those who risk their life to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

He was formerly employed at Goulds Pump, Ashland, and Pleasant Valley Homes, Pine Grove.

He was known as a great practical joker and truly enjoyed spending time with his partner, Mim Benjamin, at home and camping, along with their dogs, Bo, Daisy and Gracie. Mark was an avid Bears and Flyers fan and loved playing the drums.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent A. Hoffman; paternal grandparents, John and Melissa Hoffman and William J. Lewullis and Alberta Lewullis-MacAskill; maternal grandparents, John and Mary Sebastian.

He is survived by his parents, Margaret and William Lewullis Sr., of Aristes; companion, Mim Benjamin, of Mahanoy City; siblings, Vera Hoffman-Bucher, of Mount Carmel, John Hoffman, of Mount Carmel, Vincent Hoffman, of Alabama, Kathy Lewullis-Petrus, of Mountain Top, William Lewullis Jr. of York, Karen Lewullis-Slotterback, of Mount Carmel, and Christopher Lewullis, of Tennesse; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and too many friends to mention.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com