COAL TOWNSHIP - Mark T. Radziewicz, 60, of 1351 W. Walnut St., died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.He was born in Shamokin, June 29, 1959, a son of the late Frank "Cisco" and Phyllis (Topolski) Radziewicz.He was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, Class of 1977.Mark was employed as a quality inspector at Fleetwood, in Paxinos, from 1978 until the time it closed in 2008.He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church, in Shamokin.Mark was an avid gun collector and was very family oriented. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also loved drawing and would doodle on everything.Mark is survived by his children, Johnathon and his wife, Jennifer, of Shamokin; Kristin Gemberling and her husband, Jason, of Catawissa, and Jordyn Radziewicz, of Coal Township; seven grandchildren, Jada, Knox and Charleston Radziewicz and Tyler, Carson, Hailey and Peyton Gemberling; two brothers, Christopher Radziewicz and his wife, Helen, of Catawissa, and Douglas and his wife, Valerie, of Bar Harbor, Maine.RADZIEWICZ - Mark T. Radziewicz, 60, of 1351 W. Walnut St., Coal Township. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant Due to the pandemic, all mandated guidelines will be followed in the church. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.



