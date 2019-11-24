COAL TOWNSHIP – Marlene J. Kaseman, 83, of 119 N. Locust St., passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

Marlene was born in Danville, March 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Ethel G. (Thompson) Donlan. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin/Coal Township area.

Marlene graduated from Coal Township High School in 1954.

On March 7, 1960, in Maryland, she married the love of her life, Norman C. Kaseman, who preceded her in death in October 2000.

She was employed as a seamstress for many sewing factories in Shamokin. Marlene was extremely active in the ILGWU and also starred in the 1974 ILGWU commercial. She was delegated to the five-county labor council, financial secretary for Local 185 and president for the Helping Hands Fund.

She was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Marlene taught Sunday school for the beginners, played piano, was in church choir, including Choraliers, and sang solos. Marlene had a beautiful voice.

She was active in her community, working the voter poll booths.

Marlene enjoyed the beach and was frequently found going to Atlantic City, Wildwood and Rehoboth Beach. She treasured lighthouses and butterflies. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, as they enjoyed holidays and special times together.

Marlene is survived by three daughters, Charlotte R. Renner, of Coal Township, Brenda Lee Labosky and her husband, Joseph, of Shamokin, and Dorothy G. Gressley and her husband, Bruce, of Boyertown; five granddaughters, Casey E. Renner, Crystal Fitzgerald, Cortlyn Nace, Shannon Brown and Jerri Koch and her husband, Terry; three great-granddaughters, Briella Nace, Olivia Fitzgerald and Veronica Koch; a brother, Thomas Donlan Sr. and his wife, Margaret; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

KASEMAN - Marlene J. Kaseman, 83, of 119 N. Locust St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Farrow-C. J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Karyn Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1218 W. Arch St., Coal Township 17866. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.