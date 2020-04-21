CAMP HILL - Marlene Laboskie, 86, of Camp Hill, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Enola.

She was born July 14, 1933, in Shamokin, a daughter of Walter C. and Mary B. (Conrad) Grey.

She was the widow of Joseph Laboskie.

Marlene was a 1951 graduate of Shamokin High School.

She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, in Camp Hill, and a former member of the Transfiguration Church, in Shamokin.

Marlene loved to play bingo. She will always be remembered for her quick smile and laughter.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Diane Lambert, and her husband, Cork, of Enola; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph M. Laboskie and Kevin Laboskie; and a brother, Kenneth W. Grey.

LABOSKIE - Marlene Laboskie, 86, of Camp Hill. Due to service restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak, a private burial will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at her church at a later date. Myers-Harner Funeral and Cremation Services, Camp Hill, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3435 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill 17011.