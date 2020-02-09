HUMMELS WHARF - Marlin W. Lahr, 84, of Hummels Wharf and formerly of Sunbury and Trevorton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Trevorton, a son of the late William D. and Alice E. (Marose) Lahr Sr.

He was married May 6, 1995, in Port Trevorton to the former Judy A. Snyder, who survives.

Marlin attended Trevorton schools.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958, and was employed and retired from Young Doors in Sunbury.

He was of the Lutheran faith.

Marlin enjoyed Elvis, old Western movies, flea markets, oyster stew, liver and onions and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; four children, John Allen Williams and his wife, Deb, Cathy Ann Wasson and her husband, Dave, Rebecca Sue Dauberman and her husband, Josh, and Martha Jane Gehers and her husband, David; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Hine, Edna Lahr-Mensch and Annette Houtz; four brothers, Elwood Lahr and his wife, Carol, William Lahr Jr. and his wife, Margaret, Ray Lahr and his wife, Tanya, and Boyd Lahr and his wife, Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Lahr; and five brothers, Henry, Paul, John, Joseph and Robert Lahr.

LAHR - Marlin W. Lahr, 84, of Hummels Wharf and formerly of Sunbury and Trevorton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.