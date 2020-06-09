ELYSBURG - Marlin W. Snyder, 78, of 167 S. Market St., passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Shamokin, March 9, 1942, he was a son of the late Charles and Mildred (Appleman) Snyder.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1960.

On Oct. 19, 1963, he married Donna Smith, in Elysburg, who survives.

He worked at Ceco Manufacturing and was a member of the Ironworkers Union.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Donna (Smith) Snyder; two daughters, Staci Hamilton, of Mount Carmel, and Michelle Yoncoski, of Carlisle; a brother, Jody Snyder, of Shamokin; a sister-in-law, Darlene Snyder, of Shamokin; and a very special friend, his dog, Rusty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth, of Shamokin; and a sister, Audrey, of Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.