TREVORTON - Marsha A. Brubaker, 69, of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after suddenly being stricken ill.

She was born Dec. 1, 1950, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late John L. and Elfriede L. (Mattheis) Reuter. Marsha lived most of her life in Trevorton.

She was a 1968 graduate of Coal Township High School.

Marsha was married June 16, 1973, to Benjamin W. Brubaker, who survives.

She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and walking.

Martha is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ben; two sons, Brandon Brubaker and his wife, Amy, of Kentucky, and Benjie W. Brubaker, of Lewisburg; a daughter, Megan Herrold and her husband, Mike, of Selinsgrove; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Faust and her husband, Blair, of Coal Township, and Debra Walburn and her husband, Wade, of East Petersburg.

A celebration of life will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marsha's memory to Trevorton United Methodist Church, 310 S. Sixth St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.