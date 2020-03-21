TREVORTON - Marsha A. Brubaker, 69, of Trevorton, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after suddenly being stricken ill.

She was born Dec. 1, 1950, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late John L. and Elfriede L. (Mattheis) Reuter. Marsha lived most of her life in Trevorton.

She was a 1968 graduate of Coal Township High School.

Marsha was married June 16, 1973, to Benjamin W. Brubaker, who survives.

She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and walking.

Marsha is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ben; two sons, Brandon Brubaker and his wife, Amy, of Kentucky, and Benjie W. Brubaker, of Lewisburg; a daughter, Megan Herrold and her husband, Mike, of Selinsgrove; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Faust and her husband, Blair, of Coal Township, and Debra Walburn and her husband, Wade, of East Petersburg.