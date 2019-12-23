MEHOOPANY - Marshall A. Walburn, 70, of Mehoopany, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Allied Skilled Nursing in Scranton.

Marshall was born May 15, 1949, in Shamokin, a son of Leon and Shirley (Clark) Walburn.

Marshall graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1967. He went on to attend Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky.

On July 5, 1975, in Tunkhannock, Marshall married Sharon Rosengrant, of Tunkhannock. Together they shared 44 wonderful years of marriage.

Marshall retired in 2003, from Procter & Gamble where he worked for 32 years using his mechanical, electrical and welding skills.

Marshall was an avid native trout fisherman who haunted many "out of the way" streams in his search for them, a 4-wheel drive RV enthusiast and a member of local dart leagues. His life-long love for astronomy and mathematics had no end.

He enjoyed hunting on his property and living a quiet, rural lifestyle with his wife, Sharon, in Lovelton. Although he suffered the adversity of traumatic injury, he was always positive and a favorite with the Allied Skilled Nursing staff where he lived for more than six years. He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, Marshall is survived by his mother, Shirley (Clark) Walburn; three sisters, Frances Emrick and her husband, Dennis, of Pottstown, Alberta Elliott and her husband, Greg, of Lancaster, and Mary Dietz and her husband, Roger, of Mount Pleasant Mills; two brothers, Scott Walburn and his wife, Judy, of Tunkhannock, and Wade Walburn and his wife, Debbie, of East Petersburg; two sisters-in-law, Roberta Walburn, of Tunkhannock, and Carol Walburn, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Marshall was preceded in death by two fathers, Leon H. Walburn and Walter E. Walburn; and two brothers Leon "Skip" H. Walburn Jr. and Arthur R. Walburn, who died Dec. 13.

WALBURN - Marshall A. Walburn, 70, of Mehoopany. Family and friends are invited to attend Marshall's Celebration of Life service, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with the Rev. Scott Ryan officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marshall's name to the American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre 18701. Go to the funeral home's website to share memories or extend condolences.