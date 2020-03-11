CARLISLE - Martha F. Rakoski, 88, of Carlisle, and formerly of Coal Township, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Sarah Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle.

Martha was born in Ranshaw, Nov. 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Helen (Sawicki) and Charles Bartol.

She graduated in 1949, from Coal Township High School, and received her degree as a registered nurse in 1952, from St. Joseph School of Nursing, Lancaster.

On May 22, 1955, in St. Anthony Church, Ranshaw, by Monsignor Thomas Bartol, she was married to Joseph T. Rakoski, who preceded her in death June 16, 2005.

Martha was employed as a registered nurse at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Mountain View Manor Nursing Home, Coal Township, and lastly in the maternity ward at Sunbury Community Hospital.

She was of the Catholic faith and a member of the former St. Anthony Church, Ranshaw, and St. Stephen Church, Coal Township.

Martha was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved playing bingo, going to the casinos (especially on her birthday) and playing pinochle in the local club.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Francine and Dennis Zmudzin, of Marysville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Toni Rakoski, of Camp Hill, and William and Dorrine Rakoski, of Enola; a granddaughter and five grandsons, Kelly, Jim, Billy, Joe, Michael and Kevin; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Giles and Ann Marie Bartol; a sister, Estelle Patrick; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Bartol, all of Coal Township; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bartol.

RAKOSKI - Martha F. Rakoski, 88, of Carlisle, and formerly of Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Frenier officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, 1000 W. South St., Carlisle 17103. The Rakoski family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. www.jameskelleyfh.com.