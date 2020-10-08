COAL TOWNSHIP - Martha M. Moroskie, 80, formerly of 1220 W. Walnut St., passed away Wednesday, Oct, 7, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Martha was born in Ringtown, Oct. 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Allen and Florence (Blackwell) Gilbert and stepmother Linnie Gilbert.

Martha was a graduate of Ringtown High School and was employed at College Casuals in Shepton.

On June 26, 1971, she married Donald T. "Sniffers" Moroskie, who preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2020.

Martha is survived by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Moroskie, and his wife, Carol, of Coal Township; loving nieces and nephews and their families, Melinda Miller, of Elysburg, Kenneth Moroskie Jr., of Colorado Springs, Barry Moroskie, of Sunbury, Heather Williams, of Paxinos, Larissa Korbich, of Holland, and Brian Moroskie, of Coal Township.

###

MOROSKIE - Martha M. Moroskie, 80, formerly of 1220 W. Walnut St., Coal Township. A religious funeral service will be held for Martha and her husband, Donald, at noon Friday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. The Rev. Karyn Fisher, pastor of St. John United Methodist Church, will preside. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial will follow the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. To send condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.