MOUNT CARMEL - Martin J. "Marty" Puchalski, 49, of 239 W. Seventh St., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Ashland, Aug. 15, 1970, a son of Martin F. and Janet C. (Davies) Puchalski.

Marty was a 1989 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School. He furthered his education at Pennsylvania College of Technology and worked as a HVAC technician for the Department of Welfare for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mount Carmel.

Marty was known as a kind, caring and giving person. He would make friends with everyone and anyone. He always tried his best to do right by others. Marty had demons that he fought every day. Some battles were lost, but he never gave up. Marty taught us that no matter how many times you fall down, you can always try to get up; persevere, no matter how grim the situation.

Marty is survived by his daughter, Kasey Puchalski, of Shamokin; parents, Martin Puchalski and wife, Janet, of Mount Carmel; two sisters, Kim Berezovske and husband, Dirk, of Blue Bell, and Jackie Dancho and husband, Dave, of Numidia; a brother, Derek Puchalski and wife, Kelly, of Springfield; six nephews, David Dancho, Jared Dancho, Dirk Berezovske Jr., Justin Dancho, Derek Puchalski Jr. and Ethan Puchalski; a niece, Kristen Karanikas and husband, George; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and his cat, Nutso.

A funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangement are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.