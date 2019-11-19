ARISTES - Marvin E. Honabach, 73, of Aristes, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 7, 1946, in Ashland, the son of the late Francis and Hannah (Brobst) Honabach.

Marvin graduated from Ashland Area High School. He was a United States Marine and served in the Vietnam War. He received many awards including the Purple Heart.

He was a member of the St. Peters Lutheran Church, Aristes and of the Centralia American Legion.

Surviving are two sons, Marvin Honabach Jr. and Corey Honabach; brothers and sisters, Mary Ellen Masinos, Stetler Honabach, Maynard Honabach, Rose Marie Williams, Luella Coladonato, Cleo Balandovich, Lois Hammer, Wayne Honabach, Wilmetta Morris, and Dale Honabach; and four grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

HONABACH - Services will be at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD Ashley D'Andrea, Supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.