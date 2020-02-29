ELYSBURG - Marvin Wesley Johnson, 79, of Elysburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

He was born April 1, 1940, in Shamokin, to the late Golden Zachariah and Elva F. Johnson.

Marvin served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Marvin worked for many years as a metalworker in bridge and tank construction.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a master woodcarver and a member of the DeSoto Woodcarving Club, and during his free time enjoyed just about everything outdoors from hunting to fishing, as well as attending Bible study at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Shamokin.

He will be remembered by his friends and family as a true outdoorsman and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Joan Johnson; his sons, Marvin Wesley Johnson Jr., of Elysburg, and Ryan (Heather) Shumaker, of Shermans Dale; his daughter, Robin (Robert) Kleckner, of Cleona; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Johnson, of Homestead, Florida; his four grandchildren, Rebecca (Aaron) Williams, Joshua Johnson, Hannah (Logan) Hall and Myrennda Kleckner; and a great-grandson, Abel Williams.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Wilbur Johnson; his sisters, Mariam Arge and Doris Haupt; and his first wife, Jacqueline Lee Clouscer.

